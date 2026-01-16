Inside Roblox’s age-verification push and its impact on child safety in India’s online gaming

Roblox, one of the most popular gaming platforms, has rolled out mandatory age verification in India, requiring children, teenagers and adults to verify their age before accessing its communication features.

From January 14, Roblox players in India must complete age verification to use chat and other communication tools on the platform. The company says it is the first major gaming platform to mandate age verification for all users.

Under the new policy, every user, whether a child, teenager or adult, must verify their age to access Roblox’s chat features.

Global rollout now reaches India

Roblox first introduced a phased rollout of its age verification system in November 2025, starting with Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The company claims that more than 50% of its active users worldwide have already completed the process.

The platform is now expanding the technology globally, including in India, as part of a broader push to strengthen child safety and online protections.

How Roblox’s age verification technology works

Roblox has made age verification mandatory for all chat features. The system uses a combination of facial age estimation and ID verification to determine a user’s age. If a user is identified as underage, access to certain communication features is restricted.

The platform has six age categories: under 9, 9–12, 13–15, 16–17, 18–20, and 21+.

During the verification process, users are required to submit either a video selfie or a photo taken using their device camera. The system then uses third-party AI technology from a company called Persona to estimate the user’s age and place them into the appropriate age group.

Since facial analysis cannot always determine age with complete accuracy, users aged 13 and above who have a government-issued ID, such as a passport or driver’s licence, can opt for official ID verification for more precise age confirmation. Facial age estimation is primarily meant for users who do not have access to government identity documents.

Why age verification is necessary

Roblox says the move is aimed at setting a new benchmark for online safety.

Matt Kaufman, Roblox’s Chief Safety Officer, said the new system will create a “new gold standard” for how users communicate on the platform. The mandate is designed to ensure that users only interact with others within their appropriate age groups and to prevent adults from communicating with minors.

Age verification also gives Roblox greater control over enabling or restricting features based on a user’s age. The company added that chat is disabled by default for users under the age of nine.