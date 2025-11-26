Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Instagram adds new Stranger Things themed font to stories and reels

Instagram adds new Stranger Things themed font to stories and reels

Instagram has added a new text effect to stories and reels that serves as an easter egg to the new Stranger Things season being launched on Netflix.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 26, 2025 10:09 AM IST
Instagram adds new Stranger Things themed font to stories and reels Stranger Things Instagram font

After an excruciatingly long wait, Netflix is launching its latest (and final) season for the hit series Stranger Things. 

To celebrate this, Instagram has added a fun easter egg for user posting reels and stories. A new "Stranger Things" themed font has been added, which can be accessed while uploading/adding text to your Instagram story or while editing and posting a reel. 

Advertisement

To add the show’s iconic glow around your text, tap the font effects symbol when finished typing and select "Stranger Things" as your effect. The effect is a limited-time release only and will be available to users globally from 23rd November to 7th December. 

Stranger Things season 5 part 1 (Episode 1-4) releases on 26th November (27th November 6:30AM in India), with part 2 (Episode 5-7) arriving on December 25th and the final episode finally releasing on the 31st of December. 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today