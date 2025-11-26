Instagram adds new Stranger Things themed font to stories and reels

After an excruciatingly long wait, Netflix is launching its latest (and final) season for the hit series Stranger Things.

To celebrate this, Instagram has added a fun easter egg for user posting reels and stories. A new "Stranger Things" themed font has been added, which can be accessed while uploading/adding text to your Instagram story or while editing and posting a reel.

To add the show’s iconic glow around your text, tap the font effects symbol when finished typing and select "Stranger Things" as your effect. The effect is a limited-time release only and will be available to users globally from 23rd November to 7th December.

Stranger Things season 5 part 1 (Episode 1-4) releases on 26th November (27th November 6:30AM in India), with part 2 (Episode 5-7) arriving on December 25th and the final episode finally releasing on the 31st of December.