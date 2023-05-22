Instagram suffered a massive global outage, including thousands of reports from India

Instagram faced a massive outage globally and in India. Despite happening early in the morning in India, thousands of users reported the outage on Twitter and Downdetector.in. Instagram has announced that their services are back after facing a 'brief outage'.

Instagram showed a massive spike in reports of outages on Downdetector.in. The website that tracks outages across the globe reported over 9,500 instances of the outage in India. The down time began around 4AM (IST) in the morning and lasted till around 5:20 AM. Globally, Downdetector reported, over 1,88,000 instances of the outage. The scale of the outage makes it one of the biggest the Meta-owned company has faced in recent times.

In a tweet from the company's official handle, Instagram said, "Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble - we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it. #instagramdown"

Users were quick to respond to the outage with a flurry of memes on Twitter.

