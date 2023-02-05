Instagram reportedly working on Twitter Blue-like paid verification subscription

Meta-owned Instagram is said to be working on a subscription service similar to Twitter Blue. The popular photo-sharing social media app is working on paid verification services according to the recent code snippets discovered by developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

Paluzzi said words like Paid, Blue and Badge are visible in Instagram’s code snippets, which could mean the feature might actually be coming soon.

However, as there is no official word from Meta, Facebook or Instagram the feature can still change, evolve or not come at all in the future.

Here’s what Paluzzi said on Twitter.

#Instagram is working on a subscription plan which includes the blue badge 👀 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 2, 2023

What's Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is a subscription service offered by the social media giant Twitter. Launched in June 2021, it offers users a range of additional features and benefits designed to enhance their Twitter experience.

Twitter Blue is available for $8/month or $84/year or in-app on iOS or Android for $11/month in the US and offers a range of features, including the ability to organize tweets into collections, an undo tweet feature, and the ability to use custom themes and colours. Additionally, subscribers also have access to dedicated customer support, including the ability to speak with a representative via direct message.

