Instamart 'Quick India Movement Sale' with discounts up to 90% starting Sep 19

Instamart has announced the launch of its first annual mega sale, the Quick India Movement 2025, which it is calling the country’s quickest sale. The 10-day event will run from September 19 to 28 on both the Instamart app and the Swiggy app.

Customers can shop from over 50,000 products across categories including electronics, home and kitchen, personal care, and toys. Discounts will range from 50% to 90%, with the promise of delivery in just 10 minutes on select items. The initiative, Instamart says, is set to redefine festive shopping by blending speed with savings.

Advertisement

The sale is backed by partnerships with leading names such as boAt, Philips, Bergner, Pampers, Airwick, and Nestasia. Popular consumer brands including OnePlus, Oppo, JBL, L’Oréal Paris, D’Decor, Barbie, LEGO, and Dove will also feature in the sale.

Electronics shoppers can expect offers on smartphones from OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, POCO, and Realme, as well as accessories and appliances from boAt, Noise, Marshall, and Philips. Home and kitchen items from D’Decor, Prestige, and Borosil are part of the lineup, while personal care favourites like Pampers, Himalaya, and Nivea will be available at steep discounts.

For families, toy deals on Barbie, LEGO, and Monopoly add to the festive excitement. Shoppers can also stock up on essentials from brands like Ariel, Aashirvaad, Ferrero Rocher, Kellogg’s, and Haldirams.

Advertisement

To maximise savings, Axis Bank credit card holders can avail of an additional 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,000. Instamart says the sale will be powered by its logistics innovation and Swiggy’s delivery fleet to ensure reliability along with speed.

Launched in 2020, Instamart is now present in over 125 Indian cities, offering delivery of groceries, wellness products, and household essentials in 10 minutes.