Intel unveils 14th gen 'Raptor Lake' desktop processors with faster clock speeds and enhanced features

Intel has unveiled its latest Core-series desktop processors, belonging to the 14th generation and built upon the updated Raptor Lake architecture. These new processors are called the Core i9-14900K/KF, Core i7-14700K/KF, and Core i5-14600K/KF models.

In essence, these chips can be regarded as overclocked versions of their predecessors, enhanced with fresh software and connectivity features. Notably, only the Core i7 model has undergone notable changes in its core layout.

The 14900K (and its non-iGPU variant, the 14900KF) exhibit slight enhancements in clock speed, sufficient for Intel to lay claim to being the first CPU to hit 6.0GHz for the second time. The company had previously made this assertion with the 13900KS, but that chip had limited availability. In contrast, the 14900K is set to be the first chip to reach 6.0GHz with wider availability. Beyond this clock speed boost, there aren't many differences when compared to the 13900K.

The 14700K introduces some notable changes, including additional E-cores compared to its forerunner, going from 8+8 to 8+12. Clock speeds have also seen an increase, as well as the cache size.

For models equipped with integrated GPUs, the UHD Graphics 770 remains the same as in the previous generation.

This generation brings a new feature called Intel Application Optimization, designed to enhance application threading and thread scheduling on the operating system, maximising the advantages of these chips' hybrid architecture. Intel demonstrated up to a 16% improvement in select titles with this new feature, though it's acknowledged that not all games will benefit.

Intel also presented the new Intel XTU software, which now includes AI-assisted overclocking for these new processors. Additionally, Intel has bolstered the memory controller and claims support for XMP kits with speeds exceeding 8000 MHz.

Enhancements are evident in the connectivity department as well. The 14th gen chips will have built-in support for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.3, along with separate support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Furthermore, they will feature support for the upcoming Thunderbolt 5, doubling Thunderbolt bandwidth to 40Gbps.

These 14th-generation chips maintain compatibility with existing 600 and 700 series chipset motherboards using the LGA 1700 socket, which means that motherboards supporting Intel's 12th and 13th generations will also work seamlessly with the 14th generation.

These new Intel chips will be offered at the same price points as their predecessors, and they are set to become available starting from October 17th.

