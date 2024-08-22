InvestorAi secures Rs 80 crore in Series A funding led by Ashish Kacholia

Wealthtech platform InvestorAi has raised Rs 80 crore in a Series A funding round led by renowned investor Ashish Kacholia, founder of Lucky Investment Managers. The investment will be used to fuel the company's growth, expand its product offerings, and further solidify its position in the rapidly evolving Indian wealthtech market.

InvestorAi, founded in 2018, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to provide equity investment recommendations and solutions for investors. The company's flagship product, InvestorAi Equity Baskets, has consistently outperformed the market index since its inception three years ago.

"Sophisticated AI has long been the exclusive preserve of big hedge funds like Renaissance and Citadel," said Akshaya Bhargava, Chairman and Co-Founder of InvestorAi. "We set up InvestorAi with the vision of bringing this advanced AI technology to retail investors and we pride ourselves in our 3 year track record of delivering strong investment returns that have consistently beaten the index by a big margin."

InvestorAi's proprietary AI models utilize cutting-edge techniques such as computer vision and genetic algorithms to analyze complex financial data and generate investment-ready equity baskets. These baskets are designed to provide investors with diversified and optimized portfolios tailored to their specific investment goals.

Bruce Keith, Co-founder and CEO of InvestorAi, highlighted the vast market opportunity in India, stating, "India’s retail investor base is currently around 150 million and growing at 3 million a month. The Indian stock market is expected to reach $10 trillion by 2030 from the current $4.8 trillion market cap. However, only 7% of households' income is invested in direct equities."

He further highlighted the platform's unique capabilities, saying, "Our platform, InvestorAi, is the only platform in the Indian market that is multi-product, multi-broker and multi-manager and which also generates its own market-beating content. The AI models that power our platform have been trained using 14 years of stock market data and have delivered market-beating returns consistently since 2022."

Ashish Kacholia expressed confidence in InvestorAi's vision and team, stating, "InvestorAi’s platforms and the InvestorAi suite of products leverage technology in an innovative way and are directly aimed at helping the new generation of investors in starting their wealth creation journey in one of the fastest and best-performing markets in the world. We believe that InvestorAi’s domain expertise in investments, products, innovative technology and a very experienced team really makes InvestorAi one of the true outliers in the wealthtech segment.”

InvestorAi's products are currently available through leading brokerage firms in India, including HDFC Securities, Geojit, PL, JM Financial Services, Yes Securities, IIFL Securities, 5Paisa, and Axis Securities.