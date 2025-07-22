iOS 26 Public Beta is coming this week: Is your device eligible?

Apple is preparing to roll out the public beta of iOS 26 as early as this week, with a likely launch around July 23, according to reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Following several rounds of developer testing since its announcement at WWDC 2025, the iOS 26 public beta will give regular users their first chance to explore Apple’s next-generation mobile OS before its official release in September, expected to coincide with the iPhone 17 launch.

Supported Devices: Is Your iPhone Eligible?

With iOS 26, Apple is ending support for older models like the iPhone XR and iPhone XS. The update will only run on the iPhone 11 series and newer, including both 2nd and 3rd generation iPhone SE models. Notably, Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer (including the iPhone 16 range).

Here’s the full list of supported iPhones:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Gen)

If you’re still using an iPhone XR or XS, this may be the year to consider upgrading.

How to Install the iOS 26 Public Beta

To get started with the public beta, users can sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program for free. Here’s how to install it:

Visit Apple’s Beta Software website and sign in with your Apple ID.

Enrol your iPhone in the iOS 26 beta programme.

On your device, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Enable the iOS 26 Public Beta option.

Download and install the update.

Authenticate using your device passcode, then reboot.

iOS 26: Major Features and Changes

The most noticeable update in iOS 26 is the all-new Liquid Glass design, a visual overhaul that introduces refreshed app icons, smoother animations, and deeper customisation for the Home and Lock screens. Apple has also refined layouts across system apps like Photos, Camera and Safari to make them easier to navigate. Early feedback from developers pointed out some readability issues, especially in the Control Centre, but the public beta version appears to have addressed those.

Apple is also betting big on AI in iOS 26. Under the umbrella of Apple Intelligence, users will gain access to built-in tools for real-time text and audio translation, smarter screen-aware suggestions, and integration with ChatGPT.

Several core apps are getting feature upgrades too. In Messages, users can now set custom chat backgrounds, add polls, and see typing indicators in group chats. Unknown senders will be filtered into a separate folder for easier management. The Phone app has been redesigned to merge recents, favourites, and voicemail in one view, and adds new tools like Call Screening and Hold Assist to reduce call-related disruptions.

Gamers will find a new Apple Games app to discover and manage their library, while CarPlay is getting improvements, including pinned conversations, widget support, and a compact call view.

Other noteworthy additions include a new Alt 1 ringtone and clearer explanations for Low Power Mode. Apple now explicitly informs users about what’s affected when it’s turned on—background activities, display refresh rate, processing speed, and even iCloud syncing are temporarily reduced to save battery life.

While the public beta is more stable than developer previews, it may still contain bugs. It’s recommended to back up your device before installation.