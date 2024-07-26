iPhone 17 Slim: Apple rumoured to ditch Plus model for ultra-thin design and single camera

Apple is shaking things up in the iPhone lineup, according to renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a recent investor note, Kuo predicts that Apple will discontinue its "Plus" model, currently represented by the iPhone 14 Plus, starting next year. Replacing it will be the iPhone 17 Slim, a device focused on achieving a remarkably thin profile, potentially even surpassing the svelte design of the latest iPad Pro.

Related Articles

Kuo cites lacklustre sales figures for the iPhone Plus, stating that it only accounts for 5% to 10% of iPhone shipments, as the primary reason for its discontinuation.

But this shift in strategy comes with a surprising twist. According to Kuo, the iPhone 17 Slim will boast a single rear camera. This bucks the trend of increasingly complex camera systems in the smartphone world, but Kuo believes Apple is prioritising "innovative form factor design" over "competing on hardware specifications" with this particular model.

Details about the iPhone 17 Slim's specifications remain speculative, but Kuo's note offers some potential insights:

Display: 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1260x2740.

Processor: Apple's A19 chip (non-Pro variant).

Design: Dynamic Island similar to current models, with a titanium alloy frame containing a lower percentage of titanium compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Connectivity: Apple's long-awaited in-house 5G chip.

This bold move by Apple could be a gamble, but it also has the potential to pay off. If the iPhone 17 Slim captures even 15% of new iPhone sales, it would easily outpace its predecessor.