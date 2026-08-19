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iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max tipped for 7 major upgrades: What you need to know

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max tipped for 7 major upgrades: What you need to know

Apple’s upcoming Pro iPhones are expected to bring camera, battery, display and performance upgrades, giving you several reasons to consider upgrading when the new models arrive.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 3:22 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max tipped for 7 major upgrades: What you need to knowiPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could bring major camera, battery and performance upgrades soon.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to bring several changes aimed at improving photography, performance, and battery life. While the overall design may not change dramatically, reports suggest Apple is preparing a series of upgrades that could make the new iPhones more capable.

The models are expected to debut at Apple’s September launch event, reportedly on September 9.

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Camera could get a major upgrade

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to introduce a variable-aperture camera. The lens could physically adjust its opening depending on lighting conditions. A wider aperture could allow more light in low-light situations, while a smaller opening could help prevent overexposure in bright conditions.

Must Read: Apple AirPods with camera spotted in macOS update: First look at new AI-powered earbuds and what they do

For you, this could mean better control over exposure, depth, and motion blur, potentially improving the quality of photos in different lighting conditions.

Smaller Dynamic Island and new colours

Apple could also make the Dynamic Island smaller by moving some Face ID components underneath the display. This would reduce the size of the front-camera cutout and move the iPhone closer to an all-screen design.

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The Pro models may also replace the iPhone 17 Pro’s Cosmic Orange finish with a Dark Cherry or Burgundy option. Light blue, silver, and possibly dark grey colours are also expected. The rear design could adopt a more unified appearance instead of the current two-tone look.

A20 Pro, bigger battery and C2 modem

The A20 Pro chip is expected to be Apple’s first 2nm processor, potentially packing up to 15% more transistors while using 30% less power. Its wafer-level integration of the processor and memory could also improve AI and gaming performance.

Must Read: Apple’s Future revealed: Unreleased iPhone Ultra, M6 MacBooks, and Camera-Equipped AirPods Exposed in macOS Code

The Pro Max could receive a much larger 5,391mAh battery, up from 4,823mAh. The regular Pro may see a smaller increase from 4,252mAh to 4,288mAh. Improved chip and modem efficiency could further help battery life.

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The new C2 modem is also expected to improve efficiency and performance in areas with weak coverage, while satellite-based 5G could be added. Apple may also simplify Camera Control by removing its touch-sensitive components, potentially making the button easier to use.

For you, these reported upgrades suggest the iPhone 18 Pro series could be a substantial refinement rather than a complete redesign.

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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 3:22 PM IST
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