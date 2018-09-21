iPhone users take note! WhatsApp won't run on these devices

WhatsApp will soon stop supporting iPhones that are running on iOS 7 or older. The operating system was first launched in 2013 with the launch of iPhone 5s. This was the first iOS update that introduced Apple's popular parallax effect and swipe-up control center. WhatsApp announced that they will stop supporting the application from February 1, 2020.

During the launch of iOS 8, Apple had released a list of iPhones that won't receive the update. iPhone 4S and later devices can support iOS 8, whereas iPhone 4 and earlier devices won't support the operating system and eventually stop receiving support from WhatsApp.

If the app is already installed on the iPhone, it can continue using the instant messaging application till the above-mentioned date. However, if a user decided to delete the app, it won't be possible to re-install it on the device, until it runs on any update released after the iOS 7.1.2.

The official statement reads, "WhatsApp for iPhone requires iOS 8 or later. On iOS 7.1.2, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts. If WhatsApp is currently active on your iOS 7.1.2 device, you will be able to use it until February 1, 2020. iOS 6 and older are no longer supported." iPhone users, running an older version than iOS 8 are advised to upgrade their operating system for continued support from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp claims that the application that is running on iOS 7.1.2 or earlier versions may also see a few features missing and a few new features may never arrive on the operating system.

The instant messaging platform claims that for the best experience, users are recommended to use the latest version of iOS available for their respective iPhones.

For Android users, the device should be running Android 2.3.3 or later and be able to receive SMS or calls during the verification process. Windows Phones need to be running on Windows Phone 8.1+. For devices running on Symbian OS, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on Nokia S40 after December 31, 2018.