IPL 2025 Final today: Best Jio plans to watch IPL final for free

The IPL 2025 season is heading for a blockbuster finale tonight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It’s a high-stakes clash between two teams that have never lifted the trophy, adding even more anticipation to what’s already been a thrilling tournament.

RCB enter their fourth IPL final on the back of a historic away streak and a commanding victory over PBKS in Qualifier 1. On the other side, PBKS have momentum too, having edged past Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting Qualifier 2. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who won the title last year with KKR, now eyes back-to-back championships, this time with a different team.

For those not heading to the stadium, the match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. It will also be available for free streaming on JioHotstar for users subscribed to select Jio plans.

Jio Prepaid Plans with Free JioHotstar Access

If you're planning to watch the final on your phone or smart TV, here are the Jio plans that include complimentary access to JioHotstar:

₹100 JioHotstar Data Pack: A booster pack offering 5GB high-speed data for 90 days, plus JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription. No voice or SMS benefits included.

₹349 Plan: Valid for 28 days, this plan includes 2GB data/day (56GB total), unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and access to JioHotstar, JioTV, and JioAICloud.

₹859 Plan: With 2GB/day for 84 days (168GB total), this option comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 90 days of JioHotstar.

₹899 Plan: This plan offers 2GB/day plus an additional 20GB lump sum (200GB total) for 90 days. It also includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day, and access to JioHotstar, JioTV, and JioAICloud.

₹949 Plan: Another 84-day plan with 2GB/day (168GB total), unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and bundled access to JioHotstar, JioTV, and JioCloud.

₹999 Plan: Offers 2GB/day for 98 days (196GB total) along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 90 days of JioHotstar. JioTV and JioAICloud are also included.

Do note that Jio may revise these OTT offerings after the IPL ends, so it’s a good time to grab one of these plans if you want to catch the action tonight and enjoy Hotstar’s content library afterwards.