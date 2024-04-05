scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
IPO-bound Swiggy appoints Suparna Mitra as independent director to board

Feedback

IPO-bound Swiggy appoints Suparna Mitra as independent director to board

Mitra, the CEO of Titan Company Limited's Watches and Wearables Division, brings over three decades of extensive experience in the lifestyle and retail sectors to her new role.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Swiggy appoints Suparna Mitra Swiggy appoints Suparna Mitra

Food delivery giant Swiggy has announced the addition of Suparna Mitra to its board of directors, marking a significant move in its corporate leadership. Mitra, the CEO of Titan Company Limited's Watches and Wearables Division, brings over three decades of extensive experience in the lifestyle and retail sectors to her new role.

Mitra's appointment as an independent director adds to Swiggy's roster of esteemed board members, including Anand Kripalu, MD and Global CEO at EPL Limited and Chairperson of the Swiggy Board; Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates; and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Mitra stated, "Having seen Swiggy revolutionise on-demand convenience through innovation and customer-centricity, I’m excited by this opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with the board members and management team of Swiggy, aimed at value creation and value-based governance."

Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy, also voiced his excitement about Mitra's appointment, highlighting her remarkable career and diverse expertise. He expressed confidence in Mitra's ability to provide valuable insights as Swiggy embarks on its next phase of growth.

With a background in electrical engineering from Jadavpur University and an MBA from IIM Calcutta, Mitra has held various leadership positions, including Global Marketing Head at Titan. She currently serves on the Board of Governors at IIM Kozhikode and has been the recipient of prestigious awards for her business acumen.

In other developments, Swiggy is gearing up for its anticipated public offering by mid-2024. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company has reportedly shortlisted seven investment banks as advisors for the IPO. Among the banks expected to be part of the IPO syndicate are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citi, and JP Morgan.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 05, 2024, 7:49 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement