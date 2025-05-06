iQOO Neo 10 to launch in India soon, design officially revealed

iQOO has officially revelead the design of its upcoming smartphone - the iQOO Neo 10. This design reveal confirms the company's plans to launch the iQOO Neo 10 in India. A new microsite has just gone live on the Amazon India page which confirmed the launch, as well as reveal certain details about the upcoming device.

The iQOO Neo 10 is set to feature dual chips, one of which is expected to be the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The other would likely be an independent graphics chip.

The teaser also reveals the design of the iQOO Neo 10. It features a dual-tone back design, similar to that of the recently launched iQOO Neo 10R. It shows a combination of bright orange and white colours.

The teaser also shows that iQOO Neo 10 will have dual rear cameras.

The iQOO Neo 10 global variant was recently leaked on Geekbench, giving us a rough idea of what to expect when the phone comes to India. Alongside the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, it's expected to feature 12GB RAM.

The phone's also expected to be a rebrand of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, which launched earlier in China. Should that be the case, it will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 7K VC liquid cooling, 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, IP65 ratings, and 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

iQOO has not revealed a possible launch date for the iQOO Neo 10. There's no indication about pricing either, but we can expect the phone to be priced around ₹35,000, according to information from known tipster Abhishek Yadav.