iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Check price, features, offers, specifications

iQOO has announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the Neo series - the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India today. The phone will fall in the premium mid-range segment and will be competing directly with the likes of OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy A54, and Nothing Phone 2. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is a performance-centric device that comes with a Sony camera sensor and Android 14 out of the box.

Features

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is equipped with Dual Chip Power. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform along with the Chip Q1. The company claims these chips boost and accelerate the Neo 9 Pro’s performance.

The smartphone gets a vibrant dual-tone colour scheme. The back panel and a leather-like finish, which the company claims ensures a comfortable grip and a premium feel.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is additionally equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera, delivering exceptional low-light performance for stunning night photography.

The device comes with Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box, and the company promises three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Pricing and Availability



The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available at an effective price of Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and an effective price of Rs 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The sale starts today at 1 PM for pre-book users on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store.

An 8GB+128GB variant at an effective price of Rs 33,999 will be available for sale starting March 2024.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available in two color options: Fiery Red and Conqueror Black.

Special Launch Offers

Special launch offers include a Rs 2000 instant bank discount or up to a Rs 4000 exchange bonus. Launch offers also include a 6-month extended warranty. All customers who’ve pre-booked the smartphone can purchase starting 1 PM today.