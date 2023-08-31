iQOO Z7 Pro launched in India at Rs 21,999; check features, offers, availability

iQOO has launched the all-new Z7 Pro in India. The new phone comes with a MediaTek chipset. Similar to other offerings, the device is performance-oriented and targeted towards gamers. The new phone also comes with a dual camera setup.

Price and availability

The new iQOO Z7 Pro will go on its first sale on September 5 at 12 noon on Amazon.in and iQOO.com. The phone has been launched in two variants, one with 128GB storage priced at Rs 21,999. The other variant comes with 256GB of internal storage and it is priced at Rs 22,999.

In terms of offers, the new iQOO Z7 Pro is available with an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for SBI card and HDFC Bank card holders. The company will also offer Rs 2,000 exchange bonus if you give up your old device.

Features and Specs

The iQOO Z7 Pro is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G. The company claims that the device managed to achieve an AnTuTu score of 728K+. The iQOO Z7 Pro gets a 64MP Aura Light OIS camera. The device is not very thick measuring a mere 7.36mm in thickness with a 3D Curved 120Hz AMOLED Display. It also comes with an AG Glass finish on the back. The phone will have Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. iQOO Z7 Pro also features the Extended RAM 3.0 that provides you with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM.

It also sports an AMOLED Curved Display (6.78-inch) with support for 1.07 billion colours. The company claims the display gets a peak local brightness of 1300 nits. The display also offers 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate. The new iQOO Z7 Pro is also equipped with Schott Xensation UP glass protection.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO India, said, “At iQOO, our relentless pursuit is to provide an all-rounder mid-range device for our valued consumers in India. The overwhelming reception of our Z series offerings has spurred our enthusiasm to enrich the Z series portfolio in India by introducing another Pro device. Embodied with unrivaled power of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 4nm 5G Processor, impeccable style with slimmest 3D Curved Super-vision Display, and unmatched camera capabilities with 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera, etc., the iQOO Z7 Pro establishes groundbreaking performance, pushing the boundaries of smartphone capabilities in the segment.”

Ranjit Babu, Director Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India said, “We are excited for the launch of the latest iQOO Z7 Pro 5G that offers a host of great features and an attractive price point. As we get ready for the festive season, we remain resolute in our commitment to expand our range of 5G smartphones that offer quality and performance. By facilitating multiple affordability options including, no-cost EMI, exchange, and bank discounts, we at Amazon India are committed to ensure a seamless shopping experience. We are certain that the iQOO fans are going to be thrilled about the various launch offers on the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G on India’s most trusted ecommerce marketplace”.