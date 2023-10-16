'Iron Beam': Israel's deadly laser tech can be used against Hamas' missiles; how it works

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has built a technology called the Iron Beam, which is a laser weapon system designed to defend the country from incoming missiles. The new tech looks a lot like weapons we’ve seen in science fiction movies like Star Wars and Star Trek. This innovative system was showcased at the Singapore Airshow on February 11, 2014. It is now in focus due to the potential of its deployment in response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Key Features of the Iron Beam:

An Essential Addition: The Iron Beam is set to become the sixth element of Israel's integrated missile defense system, joining Arrow 2, Arrow 3, David's Sling, and the Iron Dome.

Fiber Laser Power: The Iron Beam utilises a fiber laser to eliminate airborne threats, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution.

Versatile Deployment: This system can function as a stand-alone defense mechanism or be integrated into a broader air defense system

Advantages of Directed Energy: Compared to traditional missile interceptors, the Iron Beam offers lower costs per shot, unlimited firing capacity, reduced operational expenses, and eliminates the risk of interceptor debris falling on protected areas.

Enhanced Range and Capability: In 2020, the system demonstrated an impressive effective range of up to 7 km, capable of swiftly neutralising missiles, UAVs, and mortar shells within seconds of target engagement. Furthermore, there are plans to increase energy levels, potentially reaching 100 kW or more by 2023.

Deploying Iron Beam in Response to Conflict

If the Iron Beam is used in active combat service it will be a critical move by Israel to fortify its air defense in the midst of ongoing conflict with Hamas. Originally, the new technology is not scheduled for service deployment for several more years.

Iron Beam vs Lite Beam

RAFAEL is developing two High Energy Laser systems: IRON BEAM and LITE BEAM. LITE BEAM is a 7.5kW HEL interceptor designed for Counter mini-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (C-mUAVs) and ground targets such as Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Unexploded Ordnances (UXOs). It can neutralize targets from a distance of a few hundred meters up to 2000 meters. The first proven prototype of LITE BEAM is already available.

IRON BEAM, on the other hand, is a 100kW class High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS). It’s designed to intercept a wide range of threats such as Rockets, Artillery, and Mortars (RAM) and UAVs from a distance of a few hundred meters up to several kilometers. It’s expected to become the first operational system in its class.

