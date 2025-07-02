Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Is ChatGPT making your brain lazy and dumb? Here's what MIT's latest study says

Is ChatGPT making your brain lazy and dumb? Here's what MIT's latest study says

The new MIT study finds that prolonged use of ChatGPT is quietly ruining our ability to think.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lakshay Kumar
Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025 11:33 AM IST
Is ChatGPT making your brain lazy and dumb? Here's what MIT's latest study saysUse of something like ChatGPT impacts our brain in fundamental ways

A new MIT study has raised alarm bells about the mental cost of using AI tools like ChatGPT, suggesting that they may be rewiring our brains for the worse.

According to researchers at MIT’s Media Lab, using generative AI to complete everyday tasks such as essay writing doesn’t just change what you write; it changes how your brain works. And not in a good way. In fact, those who relied on ChatGPT showed the lowest brain activity across the board, were less creative, and barely remembered what they wrote.

Advertisement

The study, which tracked brain activity using EEG sensors, split 54 participants into three groups: one using ChatGPT, another using Google Search, and a third using no tools at all. The results? Startling.

Writers who used only their brains exhibited the highest levels of memory recall, creativity, and engagement. Their essays were unique and thought-provoking. But those using ChatGPT? Their writing was nearly identical, bland, and heavily copy-pasted. English teachers who reviewed the work described it as “soulless.”

Even more troubling, brain scans revealed that ChatGPT users had significantly reduced neural connectivity, particularly in regions linked to critical thinking and memory. Over time, their engagement dropped further, and by the final writing sessions, many simply typed the essay prompt into ChatGPT and pasted the response, with little thought of their own.

Advertisement

In follow-up tests, those who had started without AI tools maintained high brain activity, even when later allowed to use ChatGPT. However, those who began with AI showed less cognitive engagement even when asked to work without it, suggesting possible lasting effects.

While the study is still in preprint and hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed, its findings add to growing concerns that constant reliance on generative AI could erode core cognitive skills, especially among young learners.

This isn’t MIT’s first red flag on AI either. Previous Media Lab research found that the more time people spent chatting with AI, the lonelier they felt.

So is ChatGPT killing curiosity? If this study is any indication, the answer might be yes.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 2, 2025 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today