Israel-Hamas War: From Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to X Chairman Elon Musk, here's how tech leaders reacted to the conflict

The escalating conflict in Israel has drawn responses from the heads of some of the world’s biggest tech companies, expressing their concern and detailing their companies’ responses. Both sides of the conflict have experienced a high number of casualties. But most CEOs of the tech companies have unequivocally condemned the attack by Hamas.

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, expressed deep sadness over the terrorist attacks and the escalating conflict. With Google’s significant presence in Israel, including two offices and over 2,000 employees, the company’s immediate focus has been on employee safety. Google is also working to provide reliable, accurate information through its products and sharing the cyber activity that its experts are seeing. The company plans to support humanitarian and relief organizations on the ground.

Pichai said, "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks in Israel this weekend and the escalating conflict underway. Google has 2 offices and over 2,000 employees in Israel. It’s unimaginable what they’re experiencing. Our immediate focus since Saturday has been on employee safety. We’ve now made contact with all of our local employees, and will continue supporting them. We’re also working to provide reliable, accurate information to people through our products, as well as sharing the cyber activity that our experts are seeing. We’ll be supporting humanitarian and relief organizations on the ground. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Watch now: Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday, Nushrratt Bharuccha thanks Indian government, Salman Khan’s first look from Tiger 3, Aamir Khan announces next film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’: Celebs On Insta

Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, shared his heartbreak over the horrific terrorist attacks and escalating conflict. His deepest condolences go out to all those killed and impacted. Microsoft’s focus remains on ensuring the safety of its employees and their families.

He said, "Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families. Below is a message we shared with Microsoft employees today about our response"

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed his concern over the situation in Israel via his microblogging platform X. He criticized Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s tweet about eradicating Israel, stating that all it does is perpetuate a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Musk suggested that it might be time to consider a different approach.

Watch now: AI images show Jio, SBI, Amul, Lay’s and other brands reimagined as Superheroes: In Pics

Musk tweeted saying, "Khamenei’s official position is clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal, not just supporting Palestinians. That will not happen. All that actually happens, decade after decade, is a never-ending cycle of violence and vengeance. Stoking the fires of hatred isn’t working. Perhaps it is time to consider something else."

Antonio Neri, President & CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, condemned the attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians as unjustified and inexcusable. The company is confirming the safety of its team members and their families in Israel and will support them during this time.

Neri said, "The attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians is unjustified and inexcusable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is confirming the safety of our team members and their families in Israel and will support them during this time. Our thoughts remain with all victims and their loved ones."

In response to the situation, NVIDIA the leading AI chip maker has decided to cancel its upcoming AI Summit scheduled for October 15-16. The company stated that the safety and wellbeing of its participants are its top priority.

Also read: Israel-Palestine war: An Indian twist in the cryptocurrency funding trail of Hamas

Also read: 'You brush your teeth, and you search on Google': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticises Google Search monopoly