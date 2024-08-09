ISRO free online course: Agency offers free five-day AI, machine learning course for students; check how to register

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced to host a free five-day online course from August 19 to 23 to educate students about artificial intelligence and machine learning. This feature is part of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) outreach program and aims to drive innovation within the space sector.

The course will deep dive into AI, ML, deep learning, data processing techniques, and case examples of geospatial data processing. This course will be helpful for professionals willing to learn about AI, ML and DL and use the technology in geospatial applications, students and researchers of civil engineering, computer science, Data Analytics, geoinformatics, Geomatics, and more.

It will include an introduction to AI/ML and DL, deep learning concepts through CNN, RNN, R-CNN, Faster RCNN, SSD, YOLO, etc., and their applications spaceborne Lidar Systems, machine learning through Google Earth engine and Python for machine/deep learning models. The study material will also include lecture slides, video recordings of lectures, open-source software, and demonstration handouts that will be available through IIRS-ISRO's e-class platform. Notably, video lectures will also be uploaded to e-class so that you can go back and watch it whenever you want.

How to register for ISRO’s free online AI course

To participate, you need to register for this ISRO course and check your application status through the IIRS website. The approval is automatic, and participants will receive login credentials for ISRO LMS. Participants can register through nodal centres as well, with approval from the coordinator of the nodal centre. Participants should contact their respective nodal centre coordinator if the application is pending approval.

Upon completing the program with a minimum attendance of 70 per cent, students will receive a 'Course Participation Certificate' from ISRO.

ISRO’s National Space Day

To celebrate the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar, ISRO will celebrate its maiden National Space Day on August 23. With this, India became the fourth country to land on the moon and first to land near the southern polar region of the moon. The soft-landing was followed by successful deployment of Pragyan Rover. The landing site was named as 'Shiv Shakti' point (Statio Shiv Shakti) and August 23 was declared as the "National Space Day".