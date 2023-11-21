scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
‘It is like buying OpenAI’ says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after being asked if he's 'buying Australia' after India's World Cup loss

Feedback

‘It is like buying OpenAI’ says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after being asked if he's 'buying Australia' after India's World Cup loss

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Sam Altman will now join Microsoft

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
SUMMARY
  • The Microsoft CEO appeared on a podcast hosted by American journalist Kara Swisher for the first time after making Altman announcement
  • Nadella had even stayed up all night to watch World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand
  • After India lost the Cricket World Cup, Nadella appreciated team India stating, “Great run to the finals, India”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was following ICC Cricket World Cup, just like millions all across the world. After India lost the finals to Australia, Nadella was asked if he was planning to buy Australia now. This comes at a time when Nadella is in news for hiring Sam Altman right after he was fired from OpenAI as the CEO.

The Microsoft CEO recently appeared on a podcast hosted by American journalist Kara Swisher. During the interview, he was asked about his views on India’s World Cup loss. Swisher asked Nadella, “The India and Australia cricket thing, I'm so sorry for you there, but are you thinking of buying Australia now?"

To this, Nadella responded, saying, “That would be like buying OpenAI. None of those can be accomplished, but we can partner well with OpenAI and enjoy Aussies playing cricket."

After India lost the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, Nadella even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Congratulations to Australia on winning the World Cup! Great run to the finals, India.”

At the Microsoft Ignite 2023 developer conference that was held in Seattle last week, Nadella said that he had stayed up all night to watch the World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand.

Notably, the final match took place at the same time when Sam Altman was fired from OpenAI. Several X users posted memes on the internet, joking about how difficult it might be to choose between cricket and OpenAI chaos, given that the Microsoft CEO is a big stakeholder in OpenAI and a huge cricket fan.

One user wrote, “Satya Nadella pulled off what may be one of the greatest acquisitions in history while sitting on his couch watching cricket.” while another wrote, “Satya Nadella managed to watch the cricket match AND pivot the entire situation like an absolute master?"

Also Read:

Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey & more: 5 tech leaders pushed out of companies, just like OpenAI founder Sam Altman

'Deepfake tech is extremely dangerous’: Delhiites react to Rashmika Mandanna’s fake video

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 21, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement