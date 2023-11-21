‘It is like buying OpenAI’ says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after being asked if he's 'buying Australia' after India's World Cup loss

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was following ICC Cricket World Cup, just like millions all across the world. After India lost the finals to Australia, Nadella was asked if he was planning to buy Australia now. This comes at a time when Nadella is in news for hiring Sam Altman right after he was fired from OpenAI as the CEO.

The Microsoft CEO recently appeared on a podcast hosted by American journalist Kara Swisher. During the interview, he was asked about his views on India’s World Cup loss. Swisher asked Nadella, “The India and Australia cricket thing, I'm so sorry for you there, but are you thinking of buying Australia now?"

To this, Nadella responded, saying, “That would be like buying OpenAI. None of those can be accomplished, but we can partner well with OpenAI and enjoy Aussies playing cricket."

After India lost the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, Nadella even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Congratulations to Australia on winning the World Cup! Great run to the finals, India.”

At the Microsoft Ignite 2023 developer conference that was held in Seattle last week, Nadella said that he had stayed up all night to watch the World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand.

Notably, the final match took place at the same time when Sam Altman was fired from OpenAI. Several X users posted memes on the internet, joking about how difficult it might be to choose between cricket and OpenAI chaos, given that the Microsoft CEO is a big stakeholder in OpenAI and a huge cricket fan.

One user wrote, “Satya Nadella pulled off what may be one of the greatest acquisitions in history while sitting on his couch watching cricket.” while another wrote, “Satya Nadella managed to watch the cricket match AND pivot the entire situation like an absolute master?"

If I am the Open AI board, I won’t piss off Satya Nadella, specially after the Indian loss in the cricket world cup final. Australian team ka badla board se le lega 😂 November 20, 2023

satya nadella managed to watch the cricket match AND pivot the entire situation like an absolute master? — lord sandy (@LolRazh) November 20, 2023

The most remarkable of everything that happened with OpenAI over the weekend was how Satya Nadella managed to orchestrate the masterful move at the same time when India was playing the final of the Cricket World Cup, which he did not miss either. Talk about work-life balance. — chronear (@chronear) November 20, 2023

Think about the day Satya Nadella is having, both Indian cricket and OpenAI disintegrating at the same time. Hopefully he has two monitors. https://t.co/doF0rpXKPI — Shriram Krishnamurthi 🟤 🏴‍☠️ 👨🏽‍🏫 🚴‍♂️ 🏏 (@ShriramKMurthi) November 19, 2023

Good thing Satya Nadella has OpenAI to worry about, with how the cricket match is going 😂 #CricketTwitter — Manoj Mahalingam (@manojlds) November 19, 2023

Also Read:

Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey & more: 5 tech leaders pushed out of companies, just like OpenAI founder Sam Altman

'Deepfake tech is extremely dangerous’: Delhiites react to Rashmika Mandanna’s fake video