IT ministry reveals plan for Indian Web Browser, plans on to integrating crypto sign-ups for security

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) revealed its plan of integrating crypto token backed sign-ups in the Indian Web Browser, a government backed native web browser.

The ministry said in a release, "Proposed browser would also focus on accessibility and user friendliness, ensuring built-in support for individuals with diverse abilities. Moreover, the browser envisions the ability to digitally sign documents using a crypto token, bolstering secure transactions and digital interactions."

The crypto token-based sign-ups are to ensure security on the platform. The ministry explained that the development of an Indian native browser is important to reduce the dependency on foreign authorities for an SSL certificate. SSL stands for Secure Sockets Layer, a digital certificate that authenticates a website's identity and enables an encrypted connection.

"For SSL certificates, the country has been dependent for SSL certifies issued by Roots of Foreign entities. Initialising to develop its Own Browser with inbuilt India Root Certificate would help overcoming this challenge. India has moved a step ahead for making the country Internet Resilient which refers to a country’s ability to withstand and recover from various disruptions and threats that may impact its internet infrastructure and connectivity," a ministry official explained.

They also revealed that they want developers across India to participate in building this browser. They have also set Rs 3.41 crore aside as prize money for developers who participate in building this browser.

The release read, "There will be three rounds in the whole challenge, after first round i.e. ideation round 18 entries would be selected. In the second round 8 participants would be shortlisted to enter into final round. Finally one winner, first runner up and second runner-up would be selected. Throughout the challenge technical mentorship would be provided."

"Out of the total prize pool of Rs. 3.41 crore, winner would get Rs. One crore. The winner would also be supported further to take the developed browser to next levels," the release by the ministry noted.