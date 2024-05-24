IT sector sees job growth in Bengaluru and Hyderabad despite national slowdown

Job postings in the IT sector have risen sharply in Hyderabad and Bangalore over the past year. According to data from Indeed, a global job matching platform, Hyderabad saw a 41.5 per cent increase in IT job postings, while Bangalore experienced a 24 per cent rise from April 2023 to April 2024. This shows that these cities are becoming more important for IT professionals.

Interest from job seekers has also grown significantly. In Hyderabad, job clicks increased by 161 per cent, and in Bangalore, they went up by 80 per cent. This means more people are looking for IT jobs in these cities.

However, IT job postings have decreased by 3.6 per cent nationwide. This suggests that tech companies are being careful about hiring due to the uncertain global economy.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, mentioned that software and IT positions are in high demand, not only by those already in the field but also by people looking for new career opportunities. Despite recent layoffs, IT jobs remain attractive because they require specialized skills and training.

Kumar said, "Software and IT positions seem to be highly sought after, not just by those currently working in the field but also by individuals looking for new career opportunities. Despite the layoffs, the appeal of IT jobs has risen. This strong interest in IT could also be due to the extensive skill specialization, training, and experience typically necessary for these roles."

To stand out in this competitive job market, job seekers should focus on gaining key skills. The most in-demand skills are analysis, agile methodologies, APIs, JavaScript, and SQL.

This information is based on job postings and clicks on Indeed’s platform between April 2023 and April 2024.