Itel A90 launched in India with AI assistant and IP54 rating, starting at Rs 6,499

Itel has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Itel A90. The phone is priced starting at ₹6,499, and is aimed at users seeking affordability without compromising on modern features.

The Itel A90 introduces Aivana 2.0, the company’s upgraded AI assistant, which Itel claims can perform tasks such as answering questions from documents, describing images, making WhatsApp calls, and solving mathematical problems. This level of AI functionality is uncommon in the entry-level smartphone segment.

The device features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and includes Dynamic Bar and Always-on Display features for better notification visibility. It is powered by an octa-core T7100 processor and runs Android 14 Go Edition. The A90 supports up to 12GB of RAM through memory fusion (4GB RAM + 8GB virtual) and is available in two storage options: 64GB and 128GB.

On the camera front, the A90 comes equipped with a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera. The rear camera is paired with advanced image processing features and a sliding zoom button, aimed at enhancing mobile photography. The smartphone also includes DTS sound technology for improved audio quality.

Designed to offer durability, the Itel A90 features an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and splashes. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The device houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 15W charging, and a 10W charger is included in the box.

To enhance post-purchase support, itel is offering a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. Additionally, buyers will receive a complimentary three-month subscription to JioSaavn Pro.

The A90 is available in colour options including Starlit Black and Space Titanium.