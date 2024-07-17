Itel Color Pro 5G review: Budget-friendly 5G phone with a colorful twist

itel, a brand known for its budget-friendly devices, has now come up with the Color Pro 5G, a smartphone that aims to deliver next-generation connectivity and trendy features without breaking the bank. Priced at Rs 9,999 on Amazon, the Color Pro 5G boasts itel's innovative "IVCO" (itel Vivid Color Technology) – a colour-changing back panel that's sure to turn heads. But how does this 5G contender fare in terms of performance, connectivity, and overall user experience?

Design and Display: A Splash of Color and a Familiar Feel

The Color Pro 5G is available in two eye-catching colour options: Lavender Fantasy and River Blue, both featuring the unique IVCO colour-changing technology. The back panel shifts hues subtly depending on the angle of light and reflection, adding a touch of visual flair to an otherwise standard design.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which delivers reasonably smooth scrolling and animations. However, the display's resolution and brightness are average at best, lacking the vibrancy and sharpness found on pricier devices.

Performance and Connectivity: 5G++ Prowess on a Budget

Under the hood, the Color Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor, which itel claims achieves an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 429,595. In real-world usage, the phone handles everyday tasks, basic multitasking, and casual gaming without major hiccups. However, demanding games or resource-intensive apps might push the processor to its limits.

The headline feature is the phone's "5G++" capability, powered by NRCA (New Radio Carrier Aggregation) technology. This allows the device to combine different 5G frequency bands for faster and more reliable connectivity, even in areas with weaker 5G signals. itel also highlights the inclusion of 10 5G bands for wider network compatibility.

In practice, the 5G performance will vary depending on your location and network coverage. While NRCA can theoretically enhance 5G speeds and stability, it's essential to have a strong 5G network infrastructure in your area to fully reap the benefits.

Camera: Decent for Casual Snaps

The Color Pro 5G features a 50MP AI dual camera system on the back. In daylight conditions, the camera captures decent photos with adequate detail and colour accuracy. However, low-light performance is underwhelming, with images often exhibiting noise and a lack of sharpness. The 8MP front-facing camera is sufficient for basic selfies and video calls.

Battery Life and Other Features: Meeting the Essentials

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that comfortably lasts a full day with moderate usage. The 18W fast charging support helps top up the battery reasonably quickly.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD). itel emphasises its "Memory Fusion" technology, which allows users to utilise 6GB of internal storage as virtual RAM, boosting multitasking capabilities.

Software: Android 13 with itel's Customisations

The Color Pro 5G runs on Android 13 with itel's custom UI layered on top. While the interface is relatively clean and straightforward, it does come with some pre-installed apps that can be removed if desired. Android 14 out of the box would have been appreciated now that it has been out for months.

Service and Warranty: itel's Promise of Support

itel is sweetening the deal with a free duffle bag worth Rs 3,000 for early buyers. The company also offers a 1-year warranty and a one-time screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. itel boasts a network of over 1,100 service centres across India, aiming to provide prompt customer support.

The Verdict: Affordable 5G With Trade-offs

The itel Color Pro 5G delivers on its promise of bringing 5G connectivity to the budget segment, with the added appeal of a unique colour-changing design. While its performance is adequate for everyday tasks and its NRCA 5G++ capability holds potential for enhanced connectivity, it's important to temper expectations. The camera is decent for casual photography, but low-light performance leaves much to be desired. The display, while functional, lacks the visual punch of higher-end phones.

If you're looking for an affordable entry point into the world of 5G and prioritise a stylish design, the itel Color Pro 5G is worth considering.