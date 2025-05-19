'It’s criminal and I feel betrayed': Elton John slams UK government over AI copyright plans

Elton John has fiercely criticised the British government’s proposal to allow artificial intelligence developers to train their models on the UK’s music, literature, and creative output without ensuring creators are properly compensated. The legendary artist described the move as “theft” and a direct threat to emerging talent in the country’s globally recognised creative industries.

The government’s proposal would relax copyright laws, giving AI companies the right to use any material they can lawfully access for model training unless creators actively opt out. The opt-out approach has drawn widespread condemnation from industry giants, with Elton John joining the likes of Paul McCartney, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Ed Sheeran in demanding the government abandon the plan.

“The danger is for young artists, they haven’t got the resources to keep checking or fight big tech,” John told the BBC. “It’s criminal and I feel incredibly betrayed.”

He continued, “A machine … doesn’t have a soul, doesn’t have a heart, it doesn’t have human feeling, it doesn’t have passion. Human beings, when they create something, are doing it … to bring pleasure to lots of people.”

Despite being a vocal supporter of Labour leader Keir Starmer, John warned that the proposed legislation risks making it even harder for young people to earn a living in the arts—a sector where the UK has long punched above its weight, employing thousands across music, theatre, publishing, and film. With more than 300 million records sold over a career spanning six decades, John said he will continue to champion the rights of young creators.

The government, meanwhile, maintains it is committed to finding a solution that supports both the creative sector and AI innovation. In a statement, officials said, “We are consulting on measures, will publish an assessment on the economic impact of any move, and will not sign off on anything unless it is completely satisfied they work for creators.”