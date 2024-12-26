scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Japan Airlines resumes operations after cyberattack disrupts flights

Feedback

Japan Airlines resumes operations after cyberattack disrupts flights

ANA Holdings, Japan’s other major airline, reported no signs of cyberattacks affecting its systems.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Japan Airlines Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Thursday that its systems have been restored following a cyberattack earlier in the day that caused delays to some domestic and international flights. Same-day ticket sales, which had been suspended, have now resumed.

The cyberattack began at 7:24 a.m. local time, affecting JAL’s internal and external systems. The airline identified a malfunctioning router as the source of the disruption and temporarily shut it down to mitigate further issues.

In a statement, JAL assured customers that no personal data was leaked and confirmed there was no damage caused by computer viruses.

ANA Holdings, Japan’s other major airline, reported no signs of cyberattacks affecting its systems, according to a company spokesperson.

The incident comes on the heels of a technical glitch faced by American Airlines earlier this week, which grounded flights for an hour on Christmas Eve, disrupting travel plans for thousands. These events highlight the vulnerabilities in aviation systems as cyber and technical threats grow more frequent.

JAL’s swift action to resolve the issue helped minimise disruptions, though the airline has not disclosed the full extent of the delays. Passengers are encouraged to check for updates and confirm flight statuses before travelling.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 26, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement