Japan Airlines resumes operations after cyberattack disrupts flights

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Thursday that its systems have been restored following a cyberattack earlier in the day that caused delays to some domestic and international flights. Same-day ticket sales, which had been suspended, have now resumed.

The cyberattack began at 7:24 a.m. local time, affecting JAL’s internal and external systems. The airline identified a malfunctioning router as the source of the disruption and temporarily shut it down to mitigate further issues.

In a statement, JAL assured customers that no personal data was leaked and confirmed there was no damage caused by computer viruses.

ANA Holdings, Japan’s other major airline, reported no signs of cyberattacks affecting its systems, according to a company spokesperson.

The incident comes on the heels of a technical glitch faced by American Airlines earlier this week, which grounded flights for an hour on Christmas Eve, disrupting travel plans for thousands. These events highlight the vulnerabilities in aviation systems as cyber and technical threats grow more frequent.

JAL’s swift action to resolve the issue helped minimise disruptions, though the airline has not disclosed the full extent of the delays. Passengers are encouraged to check for updates and confirm flight statuses before travelling.