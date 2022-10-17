Jio enters partnership with Ericsson to build 5G network in India

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) and Ericsson have entered a long-term strategic 5G contract to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) in the country. This partnership comes weeks after Reliance Jio acquired the highest number of 5G bands in the country. The announcement follows the allocation of 5G spectrum in the recently concluded auctions in India. This is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, says “We are delighted to partner with Ericsson for Jio’s 5G SA rollout. Jio transformed the digital landscape in India with the launch of LTE services in 2016. We are confident that Jio’s 5G network will accelerate India’s digitalization and will serve as the foundation for achieving our nation’s ‘Digital India’ vision.”

Jio’s Standalone 5G network deployment aims to modernize the network infrastructure to deliver 5G experience to consumers and enterprises. The capabilities of 5G SA are expected to enhance the 5G ecosystem and also deliver services related to it.

Ericsson released a statement claiming that the company will use energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System and E-band microwave mobile transport solution. These technologies will be deployed in the 5G network for Jio. All products and solutions are deployed on new-build 5G SA networks, designed to maximize the benefits of 5G to CSPs and their customers – whether individual subscribers or enterprise and industry customers.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: “India is building world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country. We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions, through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry."

