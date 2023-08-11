Jio expected to launch two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM on Aug 28: Report

Reliance Jio is likely to launch two Jio 5G smartphones in India. Reliance Industries is set to host its annual AGM event on August 28 where Jio might make the announcement about the phones. The two rumoured smartphones have been spotted on India’s BIS certification website, hinting towards the imminent launch. The listing was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

Reliance Jio 5G phones: What to expect

As per the screenshot shared by the tipster, the two models were spotted under the model numbers JBV161W1 and JBV162W1. The listing reveals that the smartphones are being manufactured in Noida.

New Jio phones receive the Indian BIS certification.#Jio pic.twitter.com/v23rbCgnvA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 11, 2023

Back in December 2022, MySmartPrice spotted a Jio 5G smartphone on the benchmarking site Geekbench. The listing revealed that the smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset, offer 4GB RAM and run on Android 12 OS.

In addition to this, a Twitter user posted the leaked images of rumoured Jio 5G smartphone and hinted that the smartphone will be launched under Rs 10,000 in India. The leaked images suggested that the smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It is expected to feature a 5MP front facing camera.

Exclusive!!🔥Here's a sneak-peek at the upcoming unreleased JioPhone 5G.

The phone is expected to release between Diwali and New Year. The expected price is under ₹10k.

Not much specs known but possibly a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 processor.

13+2MP Rear

5MP Front camera. pic.twitter.com/bzRRIH8Sdn — Arpit 'Satya Prakash' Patel  𝕏 (@ArpitNahiMila) June 22, 2023

Jio Reliance recently launched a new laptop called JioBook (2023) at Rs 16,499 in India. JioBook (2023) features an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display. It runs on JioOS and is powered by MT8788 octa core processor. It offers up to 8 hours of battery life. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also comes with JD webcam and stereo speakers.

Notably, Reliance Jio AGM event will be addressed by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, as always, and he will make major announcements about various subsidiaries, including Jio. In addition to launching Jio 5G phones, the company is likely to announce new 5G plans and a 5G hotspot device called Air Fiber 5G at the event.

