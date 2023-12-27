Jio, IIT Bombay to collaborate to launch 'Bharat GPT', says Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the largest telecom company in India, is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay on the 'Bharat GPT' programme, according to the company's chairman, Akash Ambani. Additionally, Ambani has also hinted at the potential introduction of an operating system designed for televisions.

During his address at the IIT Bombay's annual Techfest, Ambani shared the company's vision of creating an “ecosystem of development", indicating that the groundwork for "Jio 2.0" was in progress. The Reliance Jio-IIT Bombay partnership can be traced back to 2014.

Ambani foresees the next decade to be influenced by applications of large language models and generative artificial intelligence (AI). AI, in his view, will transform every aspect of products and services. "We are working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but also horizontally across all our sectors," Ambani said.

“AI stands for Artificial Intelligence, but it also stands for All Included”

Shri Akash Ambani at IIT Bombay Techfest.

He shares his views on the transformative power of AI, innovations and initiatives at Jio to make India proud.

The company intends to debut new offerings in sectors like media, communication, commerce and devices, further expanding its portfolio. Ambani is optimistic about the introduction of 5G private networks where any enterprise, regardless of its size, can be furnished with a 5G stack.

India, according to Ambani, could serve as the prime "innovation centre" in the coming decade and attain a $6 trillion economy status by the decade's end. He emphasised that AI has a ubiquitous role to play in society and industries.

At Jio, the motivation lies behind the belief that its pursuits are beneficial for the country, with monetary gain only serving as a "byproduct", he said. Ambani underscored the need for young entrepreneurs to take risks and work towards societal good.

