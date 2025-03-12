Jio partners with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet to India

Jio Platforms Ltd has announced a partnership with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s satellite-powered broadband internet services to its customers in India. This move, subject to regulatory approvals, marks a major milestone in India’s digital connectivity expansion, promising to bring high-speed, low-latency internet to even the most remote areas.

The agreement allows Jio to distribute Starlink solutions through its retail outlets and online platforms, making satellite broadband more accessible across the country.

Through this collaboration, Jio and Starlink, the world’s leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet provider will work together to expand broadband coverage nationwide. The goal is to bridge the digital divide by reaching villages, schools, healthcare centers, and businesses in remote locations.

Jio will not only offer Starlink equipment but will also provide installation and activation support to ensure seamless connectivity for customers.

The partnership will enable Starlink’s satellite connectivity to complement Jio’s existing broadband offerings, including JioAirFiber and JioFiber, extending high-speed internet access to locations where traditional fiber networks are difficult to deploy.

“Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio’s top priority," said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio. "Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of highspeed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."

“We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity” said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX. “We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services.”

While Jio and SpaceX have formalised their agreement, Starlink’s launch in India remains contingent on government approvals from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe).

This collaboration comes as India’s satellite broadband sector heats up, with Jio’s joint venture with SES and Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb already securing GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite) licenses.