Jio unlimited cricket offer with free 90-day JioHotstar streaming and Fiber trials: See details

Reliance Jio has announced a special offer for cricket fans ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 cricket season, offering free JioHotstar streaming in 4K and a 50-day trial of JioFiber/AirFiber, ensuring an unmatched viewing experience for both mobile and home users.

The offer is available to both new and existing Jio SIM customers who recharge with a Rs. 299 or higher plan between March 17 and March 31, 2025.

What’s Included in Jio’s Unlimited Cricket Offer?

1. 90-Day Free JioHotstar in 4K (TV & Mobile)

• Cricket fans can watch every match in 4K for free on TV or mobile.

• The subscription will be activated from March 22, 2025 (the opening match day) and will last for 90 days.

2. 50-Day Free JioFiber / AirFiber Trial for Home Users

• New and existing customers can enjoy a high-speed internet trial with:

• 800+ TV Channels

• 11+ OTT Apps

• Unlimited WiFi

How to Avail the Offer?

• Existing Jio SIM Users: Recharge with a Rs. 299 (1.5GB/day or higher) plan.

• New Jio SIM Users: Get a new Jio SIM and recharge with Rs. 299 or higher.

• Missed Call Activation: Dial 60008-60008 to get more details on benefits.

Additional Offer Terms

• Users who recharged before March 17 can opt for a Rs. 100 add-on pack to activate the offer.

• The JioHotstar pack will go live on March 22 and remain valid for 90 days.

The offer is powered by JioAiCloud, further enhancing the digital viewing experience for users across India.

As a leader in India’s digital revolution, Jio continues to push boundaries with 5G-ready networks, affordable services, and AI-powered cloud technology. The latest Unlimited Cricket Offer aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing the way India experiences digital entertainment.