JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT breaks digital viewership records with over 10 crore viewers

JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT has broken digital viewership records with over 10 crore viewers. The season, hosted by Salman Khan, was viewed by over 10 crore unique viewers and clocked close to 3000 crore minutes of watch time, making it the most streamed entertainment property next to the IPL. According to Jio, the season finale on August 14 set new records for the most streamed live entertainment event in India and in the top 5 globally with 2.3 crore viewers and 72 lakh peak concurrency.

Jio claims the season was full of firsts, including a wild card entry emerging as the winner. Bigg Boss OTT concluded its season by setting records in terms of viewership, engagement, and popularity. The season witnessed 540 crore votes and 245 crore video views across the 8-week season.

The OTT platform provided 24-hour live streaming, with over 5.5 crore users engaged with the help of interactive features such as multi-camera feeds, audience takeovers in Hype mode, Meme The Moment, Live Chats, and more. Bigg Boss OTT’s was the most popular in the states of Maharashtra, UP/Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, contributing significantly to the viewership.

Bigg Boss OTT concluded its season with an array of sponsors across categories like FMCG, technology, lifestyle among others. JioCinema started streaming the 24x7 Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 from June 17. It offered viewers with a 360-degree camera view inside the house, accompanied by over 1000 hours of live content. Additionally, viewers also had access to exclusive cuts and content drops from the house.

