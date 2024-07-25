JioThings and MediaTek partner to bring 4G smart Android cluster and module for two-wheelers

MediaTek has partnered with JioThings to launch a "Made in India" Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module designed specifically for motorcycles and scooters. This collaboration leverages MediaTek's chipset technology and Jio Things' digital solutions to create a unique offering for both electric and traditional two-wheeler manufacturers.

“Jio Things is pleased to collaborate with MediaTek to revolutionise the Mobility industry with our 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, App Suite and Smart Module solutions," stated Kiran Thomas, President and CEO, Jio Platforms Limited. "This collaboration firms up our commitment towards India-led global innovation and enhancing customer experiences in IoT technology, integrating MediaTek's advanced chipset with our cutting-edge digital solutions to set new benchmarks offering seamless performance and unparalleled customer experience tailored for the future of mobility.”

The heart of this solution is a powerful Android-based smart digital cluster powered by MediaTek's MT8766 and MT8768 chipsets. These clusters will run on JioThings' AvniOS, an AOSP-based operating system, providing OEMs with a high-performance and customisable platform.

The smart digital cluster will offer a range of features, including:

Real-time data analytics: Providing riders with insights into their riding habits, vehicle performance, and more.

Customisable interfaces: Allowing for personalised dashboards and information displays.

Voice recognition: Enabling hands-free control of various features.

Seamless integration: Connectivity with vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure, and smart battery management systems, particularly for EVs.

Beyond the hardware, riders will have access to Jio's Automotive App Suite, which includes popular services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR, and other bundled offerings, creating a connected experience on the go.

"Our collaboration with Jio Things on the 2-wheeler Smart Digital Cluster powered by MediaTek strengthens our commitment to innovation in both the IoT and automotive sectors," said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group at MediaTek. "This cluster aligns with our vision for the future of 2-wheeler smart dashboards. By providing OEMs with a competitive edge in the fast-growing 2-wheeler EV market, this solution offers early access to MediaTek's latest technologies and key software features at the OS level.”

This partnership comes at a time when India's electric two-wheeler market is experiencing significant growth. With projections indicating over 3 million EVs on the road and a market value of Rs 10,000 crores by 2025, the demand for smart and connected features is higher than ever.

“MediaTek's collaboration with JioThings on the designed and manufactured in India Smart digital cluster and smart module for the 2-wheeler market is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in India," added CK Wang, General Manager, IoT business unit at MediaTek. "This solution leverages MediaTek's advanced chipset technology and JioThings' visionary digital solutions to deliver next-generation smart clusters that meet the ever-changing needs of the global 2-wheeler market. Together, we are poised to transform the rider experience and drive the next wave of mobility innovation on a global scale."