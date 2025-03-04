scorecardresearch
Jyotiraditya Scindia tries Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses at MWC 2025, calls it a 'glimpse into the future'

Jyotiraditya Scindia tries Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses at MWC 2025, calls it a 'glimpse into the future'

Scindia explores AI-powered smart glasses, shares insights on future tech.

Jyotiraditya Scindia wearing Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses Jyotiraditya Scindia wearing Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia got a hands-on experience with Ray-Ban’s AI-enabled smart glasses at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The minister tested the glasses’ artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, interacting with the smart tech and sharing his thoughts on the experience.

Scindia took to Instagram to post a video of his interaction with the glasses, captioning it: “Had an insightful time trying out the AI-enabled Ray-Ban Meta glasses at the Mobile World Congress 2025.”

In the video, Scindia engages in a conversation with the AI assistant within the Ray-Ban glasses, asking it to guess the nationality of people around him. However, the AI’s response was not entirely accurate.

“Directly asked the glasses to guess the nationality of people around me - not quite accurate yet, but a fascinating glimpse into the future of smart tech!” he noted in his post.

To further challenge the AI, Scindia provided hints, suggesting that the people around him were not from Asia, and even jokingly asked whether they could be from outer space. The interaction highlighted both the potential and current limitations of AI-powered wearables.

Scindia is representing India at MWC 2025, one of the world’s largest and most significant technology and telecommunications events, taking place from March 3 to 6. The conference focuses on breakthroughs in 5G, AI, 6G, quantum computing, and next-generation mobile technologies.

During his visit, the minister is set to engage with global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, discussing India’s role in emerging technologies and digital transformation.

India is making a strong presence at MWC 2025 with the ‘Bharat Pavilion’, where 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers will showcase their latest advancements in both hardware and software.

Scindia is also scheduled to speak at multiple sessions, including:

    •    Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge
    •    Balancing Innovation and Regulation: Global Perspectives on Telecom Policy

Published on: Mar 04, 2025, 3:40 PM IST
