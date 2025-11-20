Karnataka launches India’s most affordable AI PC; see details

The government of Karnataka has introduced KEO (knowledge-driven, economical, open-source), an affordable personal computer designed to narrow the state’s significant digital divide. The device is powered by RISC-V processors and runs a Linux-based operating system, positioning it as a low-cost, open-source solution for widespread accessibility.

IT-BT (IT and biotech) Minister Priyanak Kharge stated the initiative is crucial, noting that Karnataka’s current digital penetration stands at a mere 15%, which is insufficient for preparing citizens for modern educational demands and digital-first employment opportunities. The development and rollout of KEO are intended to address this deficit directly.

KEO is marketed as an "AI-ready computer" and is equipped with an on-device AI core. It comes preloaded with BUDDH, an artificial intelligence agent specifically trained on the syllabus of the Karnataka DSERT (department of state education research and training). This agent is designed to support students, particularly those residing in areas with low internet connectivity. While BUDDH currently functions in English, there are stated plans to introduce support for Kannada. KEO includes 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB-A, USB-C, HDMI and an audio jack, and comes preloaded with learning, coding and productivity tools.

The technology inside KEO emphasises longevity and sustainability. Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman of KEONICS, a government enterprise, explained that the decision to use open-source architectures such as RISC-V was deliberate, as it offers a much longer service life compared to systems based on Intel, Apple, or Android, thereby counteracting the issue of planned obsolescence where devices quickly become unusable. Mr Gowda also highlighted the technical significance of the project, stating that deploying a Large Language Model (LLM) on an edge device in this manner is a global first.

Marketed not as a luxury item but as an "inclusion device," KEO has been unveiled by Chief Minister Siddarmaiah at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. The initial phase includes 500 units designated for business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, rather than immediate government deployment. Following this soft launch, the devices are scheduled for widespread deployment across schools, colleges, government offices, small enterprises, and domestic settings. The government will oversee the procurement of these computers through a contractual manufacturing arrangement, partnering with local start-ups and semiconductor firms to custom-build the hardware.

The KEO affordable AI PC is priced at Rs 18,999.