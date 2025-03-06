Karnataka minister calls out e-commerce platforms over AI chatbot woes, warns of regulation

Karnataka’s IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge has issued a strong warning to e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, urging them to enhance customer service or face potential government regulations.

Kharge writes on X, "While chatbots and smart prompts can handle some issues, they fall short when it comes to resolving genuine customer or citizen grievances, often trapping them in an endless cycle of uncertainty. Swiggy, Zomato and other quick commerce and e-commerce platforms must improve their customer service and delivery experience, otherwise, Governments may have to step in with regulations to ensure better service and functionality for the citizens."

The minister’s comments come amidst rising dissatisfaction with delayed deliveries, poor grievance redressal, and automated customer support that lacks human intervention. Many consumers have voiced their frustration on social media, claiming AI-powered chatbots trap them in endless loops without resolving their concerns.

As AI-powered customer support becomes more common, the challenge remains in balancing efficiency and user satisfaction. Whether big tech firms will voluntarily enhance customer service or face regulatory pressure remains to be seen.