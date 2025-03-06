scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Karnataka minister calls out e-commerce platforms over AI chatbot woes, warns of regulation

Feedback

Karnataka minister calls out e-commerce platforms over AI chatbot woes, warns of regulation

Kharge took to X to call out food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato for their service lapses. Both companies have yet to issue an official response.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
GST law committee to discuss ITC for Zomato and Swiggy GST law committee to discuss ITC for Zomato and Swiggy

Karnataka’s IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge has issued a strong warning to e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, urging them to enhance customer service or face potential government regulations.

Kharge writes on X, "While chatbots and smart prompts can handle some issues, they fall short when it comes to resolving genuine customer or citizen grievances, often trapping them in an endless cycle of uncertainty. Swiggy, Zomato and other quick commerce and e-commerce platforms must improve their customer service and delivery experience, otherwise, Governments may have to step in with regulations to ensure better service and functionality for the citizens."

The minister’s comments come amidst rising dissatisfaction with delayed deliveries, poor grievance redressal, and automated customer support that lacks human intervention. Many consumers have voiced their frustration on social media, claiming AI-powered chatbots trap them in endless loops without resolving their concerns.

As AI-powered customer support becomes more common, the challenge remains in balancing efficiency and user satisfaction. Whether big tech firms will voluntarily enhance customer service or face regulatory pressure remains to be seen.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 06, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement