Business Today
Laptop, PC import restriction: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarifies 'there will be a transition period'

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed a question asking whether MeitY has finalized new norms for the import of IT hardware like Laptops, Servers, etc

SUMMARY
  • Chandrasekhar claimed that there will be a transition period for this to be put into effect which will be notified soon
  • Another report suggests that implementation of the restrictions has been pushed ahead at least by a month
  • This move will give companies time to obtain the required license

MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has issued a statement clearing the air about the restrictions put in place on laptops and PCs. In a tweet, he addressed the question asking whether MeitY has finalized new norms for the import of IT hardware like Laptops, Servers etc.

In response, Chandrasekhar said, "There will be a transition period for this to be put into effect which will be notified soon."

In line with the tweet by the state minister, a government minister confirmed to Reuters that the implementation of these import restrictions will be pushed ahead by at least a month. This move will give companies like Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo and other major manufacturers time to obtain the required license without impacting their supply chains.

Government sources have also told Business Today's Karishma Assodani that the decision to impose restrictions on laptop imports is a response to the rising number of cyber crimes in India. The statement also clarifies that consumers won't see a price hike even after the restrictions are in place. 

Reassuring the brands, the govt sources claimed that the registration process for obtaining a license will be streamlined to ensure minimal compliance, with the aim of completing it within minutes. The entire process is yet to be planned and executed. 

Published on: Aug 04, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
