Lenovo launches Yoga Slim 7x, its first AI-powered Copilot+ PC in India; see specs and price

Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Slim 7x in India, marking its entry into the next generation of AI-powered PCs. The laptop is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor.

“This launch represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver the best AI-optimised experiences to our users," said Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head at Lenovo India. "With Lenovo’s product offerings and Microsoft's AI expertise, we ensure that our customers have access to the most advanced and reliable solutions available."

AI at the Core

The Yoga Slim 7x leverages generative AI and machine learning to assist with tasks such as text composition, visual creation, and task management. The laptop's Hexagon NPU unlocks powerful AI-enabled features, including text-to-image generation, advanced photo and video editing, and more.

Powerful Processor and Unmatched Battery Life

The Snapdragon X Elite processor, with its dedicated AI NPU capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS), delivers exceptional performance per watt. The Lenovo AI Core works in tandem with the processor to dynamically adjust power and efficiency based on the task at hand.

"This latest addition to our portfolio leverages AI power, featuring multi-day battery life, faster and more secure client-based processing, and unmatched personalisation and control," Sikka explained. "These advancements unlock limitless potential for creative expression and exceptional productivity."

The Yoga Slim 7x boasts up to "multi-day battery life," consuming around 68% less power than traditional laptops, thanks to its efficient Snapdragon X Elite chip and intelligent power management. Rapid Charge Express technology provides up to 3 hours of runtime with just a 15-minute charge.

Premium Display and Features

The Yoga Slim 7x features a vivid 14.5-inch 3K OLED touch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness, offering stunning visuals. It also includes an FHD IR webcam, four Voice ID microphones, and a premium four-speaker sound system for enhanced audio.

Customisation Options

Lenovo offers a "Custom to Order" (CTO) option for the Yoga Slim 7x, allowing customers to tailor features like RAM and storage to their specific needs. This option is available exclusively on Lenovo.com.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is priced starting at ₹1,50,990 and is available for purchase from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce websites, and offline retail stores.