LG launches Xboom models in collaboration with will.i.am ahead of CES 2026

Just ahead of CES 2026, the consumer-electronics brand LG has announced its new series of Xboom speakers. The company has collaborated with American rapper and singer, will.i.am, to bring a party-like setup at home. The lineup includes four speakers: Xboom Stage 501, Xboom Blast, Xboom Mini, and Xboom Rock. All four models will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas between January 6 and January 9, 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about these speakers.

LG Xboom Speakers

LG Electronics has announced four new AI-powered speakers: Stage 501, Blast, Mini and Rock. These speakers offer AI features like AI Sound, AI Lighting, and Space Calibration Pro (for Stage 501 and Blast), offering improved sound experience, acoustics, and setup. In addition, the speakers are integrated with an AI-powered feature called FYI.RAiDiO that helps in music discovery and playlist curation. It also offers ten AI Personas and DJ profiles.

Xboom Stage 501: It is a party speaker that also offers AI Karaoke features, such as AI Karaoke Master. The speaker offers up to 25 hours of playback and delivers up to 220W of power. It is also equipped with dual woofers, full-range drivers and Peerless tweeters for an impressive and rich sound experience.

Xboom Blast: This speaker is designed for outdoor usage, such as camping, outdoor parties, or pool parties. It comes with a rugged design consisting of edge bumpers and military-standard durability to handle the stress. The speaker also offers up to 35 hours of playback, making it a great sound companion.

Xboom Mini: If you are someone who wants a party speaker but in a compact build, then Xboom Mini is the one. It offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, making it a great fit for home usage. The speaker comes with a built-in tripod mount and features tactile controls for volume and playback.

Xboom Rock: This speaker claims to offer durability with smart features such as Auracast support, Sound Field Enhance, and a Smart button for quick app access. In addition, the Xboom Rock claims to offer up to 10 hours of playback along with a high-quality sound experience.

