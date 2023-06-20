'Live not a-live': Here's what the world's first AI radio jockey sounds like

Live 95.5, a radio station in Portland, Oregon, has introduced the world's first artificially intelligent DJ, fondly known as 'AI Ashley.' This new AI host, created using Futuri Media's RadioGPT, is set to entertain listeners for five hours every day, adding a unique twist to the airwaves.

Listeners tuning in to Live 95.5 in and around Portland can now hear the familiar voice of midday host Ashley Elzinga transformed into an AI clone. The cloned voice sounds remarkably similar to the original, making it difficult to distinguish between the two. From 10 am to 3 pm, AI Ashley will take charge, engaging with listeners and even making special announcements like calling out winners.

The AI DJ's script is generated by Futuri Media's RadioGPT, powered by the advanced GPT-4 technology. It collects current news from various digital outlets and social media platforms to create a dynamic and up-to-date script for AI Ashley to deliver on-air. However, Live 95.5's parent company is quick to reassure fans that the traditional Ashley isn't being completely replaced by her AI counterpart.

While Live 95.5 proudly claims to be the "world's first radio station with an AI DJ," it remains uncertain if similar attempts have been made elsewhere. Insider's request for comment from Live 95.5 regarding this matter was not immediately answered.

We made history as the world's first radio station with an AI DJ! Our midday host Ashley has become AI Ashley! We can’t wait for you to meet Ashley, the world's first artificially intelligent DJ. As to the intelligence of our other DJ’s…we’ll save that for another post ;) pic.twitter.com/CtlMhYU0IO — Live 95.5 (@live955) June 13, 2023

The announcement of AI Ashley sparked discussions on Twitter about the implications of AI in the job market. Some voiced concerns about the potential disrespect towards human radio hosts, while others commended Live 95.5 for finding innovative ways to deliver consistent content to its audience.

Live 95.5's introduction of AI Ashley exemplifies the evolving landscape of radio broadcasting. On Twitter, some users mourn the loss of a human voice, and others embrace the possibilities of blending technology with entertainment. The verdict on AI's role in the radio industry is still up for debate, but here are some interesting reactions to AI Ashley.

Oh, it's "live"... just not "a-live." 😉 — Meteo☈ologist Steve Hamilton (@COWeatherWatch) June 15, 2023

That's not quite "LIVE" now is it?! — Michelle Violette (@improvmum) June 15, 2023

