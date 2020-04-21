Lockdown Impact: Ludo on Paytm First Games registers 4 lakh users daily

Key Highlights

Amidst lockdown, over 4 lakh users are playing Ludo on Paytm First Games every day

Paytm First Games expects it to cross 10 lakh in coming weeks

Growth coming from non-metro cities

Amidst lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Indian citizens are looking for ways to keep themselves engaged. Many are indulging in physical games while maintaining social distancing, others are turning to online games too. Interestingly, Ludo is turning out to be one of the popular games.

Paytm First Games, the gaming platform hosting over 300 games and contests, has witnessed a surge in the traffic for First Ludo. With over 2 lakh new users joining the game every day, the game-time per user has also increased from 32 to 45 minutes. According to the company, the 'Play with Friends' format has seen a jump of 300 per cent, as people invite their friends and family to come and play on the same Ludo board irrespective of geographical location.

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO-Paytm First Games says, "Ludo has emerged as one of the most-played games on our app during the lockdown period. While our platform has active users in the age group of 18-40 years, it is a pleasant surprise to see that Ludo is being also played by those who are above the age of 40. The game is indeed turning out to be a great way to spend some quality time with your family and friends. We are expecting the number of users playing this game every day will reach 10 lakh in the coming weeks."

This growth is driven by users from non-metro cities and 65 per cent Ludo engagement coming from new users from smaller towns. The top cities for Paytm's First Ludo are Jaipur followed by Lucknow, ahead of Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. Cities like Panipat, Siliguri, Dehradun, Meerut feature in the top 30 cities from where people are playing Ludo.

Other than Ludo, other popular games include Rummy, Teen Patti, Bubble Shooter and Bike Racing, among others.

Paytm First Games claims to have more than half a million daily active gamers on the platform, spending anywhere between 32 to 45 minutes. With over 75,000 new users joining the platform every day, it has witnessed a 200 per cent growth in its userbase in the last one month.

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Oil industry cuts 51,000 jobs globally in March; more layoffs to follow

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Sanitisers to be made of surplus rice; Rahul Gandhi says it'll clean hands of the rich

Also Read: IL&FS case: Bombay HC rejects MCA plea to ban Deloitte, KPMG for 5 years