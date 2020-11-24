Love is NOT in the air! 15 dating apps among 43 banned Chinese apps

As cross-border tensions between India and China continue to simmer, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) on Tuesday imposed a ban on 43 more Chinese mobile apps. Interestingly, 15 out of the 43 banned apps are Chinese dating apps.

The 15 dating apps that were banned include - We Date, Singol, TrulyChinese, TrulyAsian, ChinaLove, DateMyAge, AsianDate, FlirtWish, Guys Only Dating, Rela, Soul, Chinese Social, Date in Asia, First Love Live and Adore App.

Other popular apps that have been featured on the list are the e-commerce apps AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench and Snack Video - a short video sharing app which had been gaining popularity after the ban of TikTok in June.

The government said that it is blocking these 43 apps from being accessed by Indian users under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. "This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order," said a government press release.

MEITY has stated that it has issued the order for blocking these apps based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs. "Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," said the press release.

Since the Galwan Valley incident in June, this is the third list of apps that MEITY has banned. So far, a total of 267 apps have been banned by the government. Before on June 29, 2020, MEITY had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

