'Made in India' tech like Digital Public Infrastructure can be transformative for the world: Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates lauded India's strides in technology, particularly highlighting the potential of digital public infrastructure (DPI) to revolutionise global systems. Following a candid exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gates emphasised the pivotal role technology plays in bridging societal gaps.

Gates, renowned for his advocacy of innovative solutions to pressing global issues, expressed his admiration for India's utilisation of AI and DPI during his recent visit. "During my visit to India, I saw how AI and DPI are improving access to education, healthcare, and the lives of small farmers, and how these technologies can be transformative for the world," Gates shared on a popular social media platform.

India's digital landscape, buoyed by initiatives like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar, is projected to fuel significant economic growth. A recent report led by Nasscom indicated that DPIs could propel India towards an $8 trillion economy by 2030, a monumental step towards achieving the country's ambitious $1 trillion digital economy target.

In his dialogue with Prime Minister Modi, Gates delved into a myriad of critical topics, including the evolution of artificial intelligence and India's remarkable advancements in digital infrastructure. The discussions underscored India's proactive approach to addressing pressing global challenges, with a particular emphasis on combating climate change and promoting sustainable development.

Commenting on this talk, Jaspreet Bindra, Founder of TechWhisperer UK Limited told Business Today, "India has been a unique large country providing digital public infrastructure like identity, payments, commerce, etc. as a digital public good (DPG) – much like water, clean air or law & order – at scale, with more than 1bn people now covered under these facilities. Now with new technologies like AI, there is an opportunity to provide GenAI and AI as a DPG, thus creating a billion entrepreneurs and creators."