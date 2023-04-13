Man uses ChatGPT to create meal plan and order groceries; tweet goes viral

Artificial Intelligence (AI) today is taking the world by storm. The latest tool that is making all the buzz and even frightening people with its capabilities is ChatGPT; from answering any and every question an individual can have to solving some of the most challenging exams around the world, ChatGPT has left the world wondering what is that it cannot do.

The latest addition to the ChatGPT capabilities list that has stunned the internet is that now you can even order groceries and get meal suggestions from it.

A Twitter user, Ammaar Reshi, shared a post talking about how he asked ChatGPT for menu suggestions. He gave ChatGPT full specifications of what he wanted and his choice of diet from breakfast to dinner, and within seconds, ChatGPT created healthy menu options on a budget for him. ChatGPT even helped Reshi to order the groceries required to make the suggested meals online.

Ammaar Reshi shared his experience on Twitter with screenshots of the conversation and wrote, “I asked ChatGPT to buy my groceries today using @Instacart’s plug-in and it worked so well! - Stayed within my budget - Provided ingredients and recipes for 7 meals (including some favourites!) - Accounted for my schedule and diet. Here’s the convo and delivered groceries.”

This quality of AI-Powered ChatGPT has amazed the internet, and this post of Ammaar Reshi is going viral. The post has generated 1.2 million views till now.

Here are some of the best reactions from the internet:

Very cool! I built a UI around recipe generation with the ability to send ingredients to Whole Foods. But I love the simplicity of ChatGPT doing it directly. Still waiting for plug-in access.https://t.co/sKediylile — Ben Bjurstrom (@benbjurstrom) April 12, 2023

Wow this is insane!



I did try to write a complete vegan cookbook and ChatGPT does wonders! Most of the recipes are healthy and delicious 🤤 — Marlene (@marlenekonu) April 12, 2023

That’s super dope! But can’t help but think it’s too expensive anyway lol. I live in Phuket and $100 gets you tons of food 🤯 — Marc In The Matrix⚡️🧠 (@MarcShawnBrown) April 12, 2023

