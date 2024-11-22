Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy's DOGE panel in Trump administration

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that she will chair a newly created U.S. House subcommittee dedicated to improving government efficiency, a project spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk and biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy. The initiative is part of President-elect Donald Trump’s broader plan to streamline the federal government.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, were tasked by Trump to lead a panel of outside advisors focused on reducing the size of the federal workforce and slashing regulations. Greene’s new subcommittee will work closely with the duo to push the initiative forward.

“I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be chairing a brand new subcommittee to work hand-in-hand with @ElonMusk and @VivekGRamaswamy,” Greene wrote on X (formerly Twitter), confirming her role in the ambitious effort.

The subcommittee was created under the House Oversight Committee by its chairman, James Comer. Greene’s appointment signals the Trump administration’s commitment to working with high-profile leaders in the tech and business sectors to enact reforms aimed at reducing bureaucracy and overregulation.

I'm thrilled to announce I'll be chairing a brand new subcommittee to work hand-in-hand with @ElonMusk and @VivekGRamaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency.



I won't rest until we've rooted out every penny of waste and abuse.



The American people deserve a government that… pic.twitter.com/f0ajUTguWU — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 21, 2024

Details on how the panel will operate remain sparse, but Musk and Ramaswamy have promised to bring innovation and private-sector efficiency to the federal government. In an opinion piece published earlier this week, the duo outlined plans to leverage recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings to reduce the power of federal agencies and scale back what they view as excessive regulations.

Trump has emphasized that the panel will issue regular reports and hold public discussions to increase transparency. “We are bringing together some of the brightest minds to transform our government,” Trump said in a statement earlier this month.

The panel’s ambitious claims have sparked widespread interest. Musk and Ramaswamy have announced plans to recruit “high IQ” staff and conduct weekly livestreams to update the public on their progress.

Critics and supporters alike are watching closely to see how this collaboration unfolds. While supporters praise the effort as a much-needed shakeup of Washington bureaucracy, sceptics question how practical or impactful the reforms will be.