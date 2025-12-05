Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and other leaders turned into robot dogs: Video goes viral

Mike Winkelmann, popularly known as Beeple, showcased an unusual exhibition at the Art Basel Miami Beach. Videos of the exhibition went viral, where billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others were turned into hyperrealistic robot dogs. The showcase was named “Regular Animals,” which instantly gained traction, as robotic dogs were fitted in cryptic, lifelike masks designed by Landon Meier.

According to a Mashable report, Winkelmann highlighted that the artwork takes a deep dive into how tech billionaires are influencing society and shaping public opinion. He talked about the drastic shift in creative interpretation, as earlier artists had a major impact or influence on shaping people’s understanding. Now, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, etc, are having a major impact on what billions of users encounter online and how they interpret opinions.

In the video, the robot dogs were seen wandering through the open spaces, and many viewers felt that the artwork seemed creepy or freakish, as per the report. In the shared video, the creatures lean backwards and lift their heads as they print artwork, which viewers joked it looked like a dog pooping. At the same time, the screen also displayed the phrase “poop mode.”

Now, the artwork has become one of the most talked-about exhibitions, and people showcase discomfort and fascination towards billionaires portrayed as hyperrealistic robot dogs. However, despite being controversial, all the robot dogs have been purchased by private collectors, with each piece going for around $100,000, making it a successful and highly profitable exhibition for Beeple.