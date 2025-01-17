Maruti Suzuki launches e VITARA electric SUV with over 500km range at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has marked a historic milestone by unveiling its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Positioned as a premium electric SUV, the e VITARA promises a blend of innovation, comfort, and sustainability, aligning with India’s push for greener mobility.

Built on the all-new HEARTECT-e platform, the e VITARA offers exceptional performance with a driving range of over 500 km on a single charge (61kWh variant). Its bold design, advanced features, and comprehensive electric eco-solutions aim to redefine the EV market in India and globally.

Key Features of the e VITARA

1. Futuristic Design: The SUV boasts a bold, aerodynamic exterior with R18 alloy wheels, polyhedral styling, and advanced LED lighting. Inside, a premium twin-deck floating console and ambient lighting enhance the luxury experience.

2. Performance: Powered by a high-efficiency motor with two battery options (49kWh and 61kWh), the e VITARA supports three driving modes—Eco, Normal, and Sports—alongside an innovative regenerative braking system for enhanced efficiency.

3. Safety and Technology: Equipped with Level 2 ADAS, 7 airbags, and an energy-absorbing battery structure, the SUV prioritises safety. Its Next-Gen Suzuki Connect system offers over 60 advanced features, ensuring a seamless digital experience.

4. Eco-Solutions: The ‘e for me’ ecosystem includes smart home chargers, fast DC charging networks, and over 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops across 1,000 cities.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “We aim to make BEVs attractive to customers through a three-pronged strategy. First is to develop a BEV dedicated platform for optimum performance. Second is to evolve the right product for the target markets, based on customer requirements. The third is to leverage our global economies of scale and concentrate manufacturing at a single location for the world. For this purpose, we have chosen India as the global manufacturing base due to its quality products, and scale merit. And this is exactly the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, to Make in India.”

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The e VITARA is an SUV built on the all-new platform, called HEARTECT-e, exclusively designed for electric vehicles. It comes with highly efficient battery pack options to deliver more than 500 km for 61kWh on a single charge. We have equipped the e VITARA with several premium and advanced features such as Level 2 ADAS, Integrated Digital Display, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect.”

Elaborating on the steps to increase EV adoption, he said, “Our goal is to create Electric Eco-Solutions for the customers. We call it “e for me”. We will offer smart home chargers along with installation support, leverage our vast network to provide fast charging support in the top 100 cities in the first phase, and then expand further. The idea is that, within these cities, every 5 to 10 km a customer finds a charging point by Maruti Suzuki. We are also preparing 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially trained manpower and special equipment to address all EV-related support, including charging. Additionally, we will provide roadside assistance all over India.”The e VITARA will be introduced through NEXA dealerships and exported to over 100 countries, showcasing Maruti Suzuki’s dedication to making India a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing."

The e VITARA will be offered in two battery variants and 10 colour options (including four dual-tone choices). Pre-bookings will soon be available through NEXA dealerships and the official website.