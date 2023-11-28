Ma’s Kitchen Food: Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is now betting on food business in China

Jack Ma's recent move has reignited speculation about his post-retreat ventures. The billionaire, who had stepped away from the limelight amidst a government-led industry crackdown, has sowed the seeds for a new endeavour. He seeded a small company, "Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food," with an initial capital of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million), focused on processing and selling agricultural produce, according to information on China’s National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

Since 2020, when Beijing tightened its grip on Ma's companies, Alibaba and Ant Group Co., his whereabouts and activities have been a topic of intense discussion. He took a step back following comments that contributed to the crackdown on China's financial system. Since then, Ma has primarily directed his attention towards agricultural pursuits through his foundation, aligning with the Communist Party's "common prosperity" initiative, a cause championed by various prominent entrepreneurs.

Although Ma's recent public visit to a school in Hangzhou hinted at a possible return to public activities, he has primarily dedicated his time to agricultural and educational projects. Details about his new venture remain scant, with senior officials from his foundation assuming key roles in the newly established firm.

Jack Ma: The Visionary Entrepreneur

Born in Hangzhou, China, in 1964, Ma's early life was marked by challenges. His determination, however, was unwavering. Rejected from numerous jobs, including KFC, he didn't let setbacks deter him. His fateful encounter with the internet in 1995 changed the course of his life forever. Witnessing its potential, he co-founded China Pages, his first internet venture, and later established Alibaba in 1999, aiming to connect Chinese manufacturers with global buyers.

Ma's vision extended beyond mere commerce. He envisioned empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by leveraging technology. His brainchild, Taobao, a consumer-to-consumer platform, and Tmall, a business-to-consumer platform, transformed how people shopped in China and beyond. This innovative approach helped Alibaba secure a dominant position in the e-commerce sphere.

Not confined to e-commerce, Ma diversified Alibaba's portfolio, venturing into cloud computing, digital payments (Alipay), entertainment (Alibaba Pictures), and logistics (Cainiao Network).

However, Ma's prominence hasn't been devoid of challenges. His vocal criticism of China's regulatory system resulted in scrutiny, leading to the suspension of Ant Group's highly anticipated IPO in 2020.

