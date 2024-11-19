'Massive blowup': Elon Musk clashes with Donald Trump adviser over cabinet picks, claims report

Tensions within President-elect Donald Trump's transition team have escalated following a heated altercation at Mar-a-Lago. Elon Musk clashed with Boris Epshteyn, a senior adviser influential in Trump's cabinet selections. The incident has been termed as a 'massive blowup,' by sources, cited in an Axios report. This shows the growing friction between Musk and Trump's long-time aides, who feel overshadowed by Musk's increasing involvement in shaping the administration.

The confrontation reportedly took place during a dinner at Trump's Florida estate, as per the report by Axios. Musk criticised Epshteyn for backing controversial candidates, notably suggesting Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Musk questioned the qualifications of Epshteyn's recommendations and accused him of leaking information about Trump's personnel decisions to the media. Epshteyn countered, challenging Musk's understanding of the situation.

The argument was so intense that it disrupted the otherwise carefully planned transition process. Sources close to Trump's team described it as a 'huge explosion' that had been building up over weeks.

For Trump's senior staff, the dinner altercation was not unexpected. Epshteyn has played a pivotal role in coordinating Trump's transition efforts, especially in managing legal defences for Trump's ongoing criminal cases. However, Musk, co-leader of the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and a vocal supporter of Trump's campaign, has been increasingly asserting his influence. He reportedly advocated for Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, as treasury secretary, clashing with Epshteyn's choices.

Musk's growing influence in Trump's circle has not gone unnoticed. Often referred to as Trump's 'First Buddy' or 'Uncle Elon' by Trump's granddaughter Kai, Musk has integrated himself with Trump's family and key allies. His role extends beyond his position as co-chief of DOGE, where he collaborates with Vivek Ramaswamy on government efficiency reforms. Musk's influence also spans social and personal dimensions, with Trump allies such as JD Vance, Tucker Carlson, and Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, welcoming his presence.

However, Musk's involvement in nearly every aspect of Trump's transition—from cabinet picks to high-level meetings—has alienated some long-time members of Trump's team. Reports suggest Musk's frequent presence at Mar-a-Lago has caused friction among Trump loyalists, some of whom believe he is overstepping his bounds.

Insiders suggest Trump's leadership style may have contributed to the blowup. Known for encouraging competition among his advisers, Trump has seemingly fostered rivalry between Musk and Epshteyn, both of whom wield significant influence in his circle. This tension highlights the challenges of balancing Musk's outsider perspective with the experience of Trump's established aides.